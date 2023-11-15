The 70-hour week: Is it a must?

There has been an intense and spirited debate about the ideal number of hours an employee should work each week. This discussion was sparked by a statement from Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, suggesting that young Indians should commit to working 70 hours a week. Industry leaders have weighed in on this matter, with some opposing the notion, saying that 70 hours is excessive, while others have expressed support for Murthy's perspective. Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy recently suggested that young people should work 70 hours a week to boost the country's productivity. (Pexels)

This issue, however, has been stripped of its context, a common occurrence in the world of social media. I have had the opportunity to work in various sectors, including the private industry, a startup, and government roles, and my weekly work hours have varied significantly during my 12-year professional journey. What I can assert with confidence is that my most substantial learning experiences took place when I put in long hours, even if my salary was not at its peak.

I can vividly recall my time at a global consulting firm where I consistently recorded 70-80 hours per week, and it brought me an immense sense of satisfaction. These hours also played a pivotal role during the annual appraisal. Although I often felt exhausted by the end of each day, the thrill of acquiring new knowledge surpassed any fatigue. It's crucial to note that I thoroughly enjoyed my work during that period, and this strenuous phase had a magnifying effect on my career growth. However, as time went on, my focus gradually shifted from the sheer quantity of hours to the quality of the projects I was engaged in. The skills acquired during this period helped me better my output in less time later on in my career.

For individuals embarking on their careers, it might indeed be beneficial to invest more hours, primarily because there is so much to absorb and learn. Nevertheless, this isn't a one-size-fits-all rule. I can recollect my early days of preparing for civil services exams when I would frequently ask successful aspirants about the number of study hours required to crack the exam. Eventually, I realised that the question wasn't as pertinent as I initially thought. What matters most is the quality of effort put into each hour of study. However, for newcomers, the number of hours can serve as a valuable indicator, akin to a signpost indicating the direction to a particular destination. As they progress, they'll discover their own optimal balance through trial and error. Some subjects may demand more dedication than others, and study patterns may fluctuate, ranging from intensive 12-hour study days to days with no study at all.

Likewise, when someone embarks on a fitness journey, the initial advice might be somewhat generic, like one hour of cardio exercise five days a week. As time goes on, individuals can tailor their routines, perhaps incorporating two days of strength training, two days of cardio, and one day of yoga, to match their specific needs and preferences.

In all likelihood, what Narayan Murthy intended to convey is the value of hard work. The figure of 70 hours serves as a broad benchmark. This advice can be immensely beneficial for those at the start of their careers. With time, they may establish a balance that accommodates their health, family, passions, and more.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to individual priorities. Some seek a harmonious work-life equilibrium, while others are willing to put in extensive hours to propel their career forward. Certain individuals discover their true passions after a few years in the workforce and decide to depart from the traditional 9-5 job structure. Regardless of one's aspirations, full commitment to the task at hand is essential. This might entail hard work and extended hours, either reinforcing the individual's dedication to their chosen path or leading them to conclude that long hours don't align with their values and objectives.

However, there is a caveat here. If an individual is not passionate about their work, it may lead to burnout quickly. Recent research highlights that work burnout's core trigger might not just be lengthy hours but the absence of impactful work. Consequently, ensuring alignment between personal and organizational objectives becomes essential. When an individual doesn't perceive their work as impactful, 40 hours can feel as taxing as 80 hours. Regular self-reflection and scheduled discussions with one's manager are beneficial strategies for assessing one's progress.

Individuals may harbour diverse ambitions, but for those aspiring to reach the pinnacle of excellence, akin to figures like Narayana Murthy or Elon Musk, there may be no substitute for investing 70-plus hours per week in their pursuits. However, every individual has their own ambitions and values. They must stay true to themselves by listening to their mind and body.

Ravi Singh is an author and an IRS officer. The views expressed here are personal

