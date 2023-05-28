Cybercrime is a worry with a very wide reach

A cloud hangs over the digital revolution. Regrettably, no law or preventive action has helped avert such cases thus far. The message is clear: You must always remain alert and vigilant; but it is not that simple. This problem is the outcome of the technology that has been created for our convenience.

The story does not end there. Listen to a Belgian citizen’s story. He was concerned about the civic environment and began learning about it through Eliza, an AI chatbot. He became so absorbed in it that he isolated himself from society and even stopped speaking to his wife. The only buddy left was the chatbot. The outcome was disastrous. He committed suicide after only six weeks.

They are striking it rich without investing a single penny. Every day, thousands of people enter the field of cyber fraud, because all that is required as capital is a smartphone. A tribe of such people has thrived in village after village and area after area. Previously, Jharkhand’s Jamtara was supposedly notorious; currently, it is present across all states, and swarms of such crooks are busy looting people. Nuh district in Haryana is the most recent example of this. Approximately 5,000 Haryana Police personnel stormed many villages in the district last month and arrested 65 suspects from 14 cybercrime hubs. In the past, there used to be a realm of thugs and pindaries in India. There were also professional criminal tribes in the past. Dacoits used to rule the Yamuna and Chambal ravines a few decades ago. The colonies of cyber thugs are now settling at the same rate.

You must be wondering who gave them your phone number when you receive calls or messages from fraudsters. Forgery can be executed from any place. Data can be leaked from any government office or from wherever your KYC (know your customer) has been filed. Last month, the Cyberabad police nabbed a Faridabad man for hacking and selling sensitive data of 669 million people across 24 states and eight metros. He took information from businesses such as Byju’s, Vedantu, Amazon Netflix, Paytm, YouTube, PhonePe, Instagram, Zomato, and Policy Bazaar. He also took the information of 450,000 salaried staff and around 200,000 cab clients.

This is not a one-off occurrence. Messages began to appear on my phone two years ago, stating that on my request such and such number had been activated. I became concerned as their number grew. Who had so many SIM cards “activated” in my name? I reported it to the police. Their investigation revealed that a SIM card merchant from Bihar had obtained my phone number from somewhere and was saving this number as an alternative number for activation. What if he did so unwittingly while selling the SIM card to a terrorist or criminal? I was able to get rid of this bully, thanks to the police, but there is no reprieve. Even now, notifications keep coming from what appear to be numbers of banks stating that a large sum of money had been deposited in or withdrawn from my account. The average citizen can no longer file a complaint with the police on a daily basis. Even if you try, you will not be able to escape this trap.

You might also receive calls or SMSes from banks or other institutions on a regular basis. They continually remind people to avoid “fraud calls” and not to give out confidential information to anyone. Those who disregard these warnings face serious consequences. The intriguing part is that you can become a victim of criminals even if you do nothing. This happened to me a few months ago. Someone faked my Facebook profile and requested money over Facebook Messenger. Many fell into this trap and paid as much as ₹5,000. I filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh police in this regard and the probe has been going on for months.

He was woken up one night by a phone call from a woman. That was the first of many such calls. One day, the woman asked for a video call. The day after that call, he received indecent photographs and videos with his face superimposed on them. Money was sought in exchange for not making the material public. He initially obliged, but the demands from the crooks kept increasing. He got fed up and filed a case with the cyber cell. The police are still investigating this sextortion case.

He retired from a senior post in a paramilitary force and currently resides in a Delhi suburb. All his life, he fought the country’s adversaries and received numerous honours. But he now has a regret — cyber criminals have handed him a defeat at this age that dreaded Naxalites and separatists could never do.

He retired from a senior post in a paramilitary force and currently resides in a Delhi suburb. All his life, he fought the country’s adversaries and received numerous honours. But he now has a regret — cyber criminals have handed him a defeat at this age that dreaded Naxalites and separatists could never do.

PREMIUM A cloud hangs over the digital revolution. Regrettably, no law or preventive action has helped avert such cases thus far (Shutterstock)

He was woken up one night by a phone call from a woman. That was the first of many such calls. One day, the woman asked for a video call. The day after that call, he received indecent photographs and videos with his face superimposed on them. Money was sought in exchange for not making the material public. He initially obliged, but the demands from the crooks kept increasing. He got fed up and filed a case with the cyber cell. The police are still investigating this sextortion case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You might also receive calls or SMSes from banks or other institutions on a regular basis. They continually remind people to avoid “fraud calls” and not to give out confidential information to anyone. Those who disregard these warnings face serious consequences. The intriguing part is that you can become a victim of criminals even if you do nothing. This happened to me a few months ago. Someone faked my Facebook profile and requested money over Facebook Messenger. Many fell into this trap and paid as much as ₹5,000. I filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh police in this regard and the probe has been going on for months.

This is not a one-off occurrence. Messages began to appear on my phone two years ago, stating that on my request such and such number had been activated. I became concerned as their number grew. Who had so many SIM cards “activated” in my name? I reported it to the police. Their investigation revealed that a SIM card merchant from Bihar had obtained my phone number from somewhere and was saving this number as an alternative number for activation. What if he did so unwittingly while selling the SIM card to a terrorist or criminal? I was able to get rid of this bully, thanks to the police, but there is no reprieve. Even now, notifications keep coming from what appear to be numbers of banks stating that a large sum of money had been deposited in or withdrawn from my account. The average citizen can no longer file a complaint with the police on a daily basis. Even if you try, you will not be able to escape this trap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You must be wondering who gave them your phone number when you receive calls or messages from fraudsters. Forgery can be executed from any place. Data can be leaked from any government office or from wherever your KYC (know your customer) has been filed. Last month, the Cyberabad police nabbed a Faridabad man for hacking and selling sensitive data of 669 million people across 24 states and eight metros. He took information from businesses such as Byju’s, Vedantu, Amazon Netflix, Paytm, YouTube, PhonePe, Instagram, Zomato, and Policy Bazaar. He also took the information of 450,000 salaried staff and around 200,000 cab clients.

They are striking it rich without investing a single penny. Every day, thousands of people enter the field of cyber fraud, because all that is required as capital is a smartphone. A tribe of such people has thrived in village after village and area after area. Previously, Jharkhand’s Jamtara was supposedly notorious; currently, it is present across all states, and swarms of such crooks are busy looting people. Nuh district in Haryana is the most recent example of this. Approximately 5,000 Haryana Police personnel stormed many villages in the district last month and arrested 65 suspects from 14 cybercrime hubs. In the past, there used to be a realm of thugs and pindaries in India. There were also professional criminal tribes in the past. Dacoits used to rule the Yamuna and Chambal ravines a few decades ago. The colonies of cyber thugs are now settling at the same rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The story does not end there. Listen to a Belgian citizen’s story. He was concerned about the civic environment and began learning about it through Eliza, an AI chatbot. He became so absorbed in it that he isolated himself from society and even stopped speaking to his wife. The only buddy left was the chatbot. The outcome was disastrous. He committed suicide after only six weeks.

A cloud hangs over the digital revolution. Regrettably, no law or preventive action has helped avert such cases thus far. The message is clear: You must always remain alert and vigilant; but it is not that simple. This problem is the outcome of the technology that has been created for our convenience.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan The views expressed are personal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}