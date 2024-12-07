The strange feeling of hatred towards the Other

To be honest, I’m struggling for the right word. I wouldn’t call it inexplicable because that suggests it cannot be explained. Nor would I call it deplorable though if others did, I wouldn’t rush to disagree. No, I’d perhaps plump for strange, in the sense of both bizarre and bewildering. But is that the mot juste? I’m not sure. Ajmer: Muslim devotees offer prayers outside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Shrine of Moinuddin Chishti, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

I’m referring to two developments that have recently caught my attention. They’re not singular or unique. Things like that seem to happen frequently in our country. The first is a petition filed by the Hindu Sena seeking a survey of the 800-year-old Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the grounds that a Shiva temple lurks beneath its foundation. This claim is based on a book by Har Bilas Sarda, published in 1910, testifying to this on the basis of legend.

So what, is what I asked myself? Perhaps there was a full-fledged Prithviraj Chauhan era royal court under the ridge at Vasant Vihar where I live but I’d scream if the Hindu Sena wants to dig up my house to explore for it. What allegedly happened eight centuries ago — and it’s a belief, not a fact — is of relevance to history but hardly reason to demolish a dargah revered by tens, if not hundreds of millions, both Muslim and Hindu, in India and abroad.

But is the Hindu Sena really keen to discover a long-lost, long-forgotten Shiva temple? I doubt it. I’m of the opinion they wish to torment Muslims, to damage and destroy the dargah and, thus, “put Muslims in their place”.

In claiming to right the wrongs of history, it’s vengeance they want, not justice. It’s dislike of Muslims, their history, culture, architecture and religion that motivates them.

As a Hindu — and I’m proud to be one — I’d add I don’t endorse this petition. Not in my name, I call out, loudly, clearly and forcefully. But that only raises the question, isn’t it strange that some people believe they’re enhancing their reputation by acting in this manner? Isn’t it strange a court should bother to take it seriously? Isn’t it strange this should sunder our country into two sharply divided parts?

The second development is, arguably, even more distressing. It reveals a virulent dislike — if not ill-concealed hatred — but also pettiness. Hospitals in Kolkata and Tripura have announced they’ve decided to stop treating Bangladeshis. Why? Newspaper reports say “over alleged disrespect to the Indian flag there”. The hospitals include Agartala’s ILS Hospitals and Kolkata’s JN Ray Hospital.

This is the explanation offered by Subhranshu Bhakta, director of JN Ray Hospital: “(The) country is above all. Nothing can happen above the country. Medical service is a noble profession, but the dignity of the country is paramount. Other medical institutions should also follow this path.”

But what of the Hippocratic oath? What of the moral duty to treat all patients alike, regardless of sex, race, caste, creed, colour? Indeed, what of that noble profession all doctors so proudly boast of? Is all that to be cast aside, forgotten and discarded, in one moment of anger because some unknown Bangladeshis allegedly trampled upon the Tricolour?

Again, isn’t this strange? I have never come across a doctor who’s refused to treat a patient in need. In Britain, if a tourist collapses on the pavement, he’s restored to health by the National Health Service regardless of the fact he’s a foreigner who hasn’t paid for the service. It’s not just a moral duty, it’s a matter of honour and respect. Patients are, after all, fellow human beings. But not, it seems, if they are Bangladeshi.

Now can you see why I’ve struggled to find the right word? I don’t want to be judgmental though I do intend to convey I’m dumbfounded and my censure. I thought strange was a neutral way of saying that. Strange in the sense of alien, unusual and unexpected, but also weird and unwanted. If you think of a better adjective, do let me know.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal