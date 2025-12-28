Why fixing the environment is the biggest challenge in 2026

A hundred years ago, American lawyer and jurist Benjamin N Cardozo said that “history, in illuminating the past, illuminates the present, and in illuminating the present, illuminates the future”. Let’s discuss our smoggy present in the context of Cardozo’s statement. The Indus Valley Civilisation also had highly developed agriculture and grain storage systems. In Dholavira in Gujarat’s Kutch area, water was purified using a three-layer sand structure. (HT Archive)

The past few days have seen people in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh coming together for the Aravallis after the Supreme Court of India passed a judgment on November 20 that only the hills that are 100 metres or higher would be considered a part of the hills. The order was based on the government’s stance that a clear definition for the ranges was needed to formulate developmental policies. Those who disagreed with the government and the court called the judgment a death warrant for the Aravallis. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav held a press conference and claimed that it was all a misunderstanding, that only 0.19% of the Aravallis will be open to mining, and that care would be taken to conserve the entire range and its wildlife. On December 24, the government said no new mining leases will be issued. The Aravallis, after all, act as a bulwark against desertification and pollution.

According to government data, people in North India have been denied the luxury of a single day of clear air in the past many years. Conditions in Delhi and its neighbourhood are even worse. In the passing year, GRAP-III and GRAP-IV have been imposed for 40 days. Delhi was built on the banks of the Yamuna so that the perennial river would provide fresh water to its residents. But today, its water is unfit to even bathe, let alone drink. Now, the Delhi-NCR region is short of both fresh water and clean air. According to real estate company Savills’ India Research, new villas in Goa are selling at prices between ₹7 crore to 10 crore. This is because people from polluted metros such as Delhi are moving to Goa. Property prices in the green coastal state have seen a 65% year-on-year increase.

Goa isn’t alone. In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, land rates have registered an upward swing of 22% in the past two years. In upscale areas, the rise is 100%. The situation is the same in Nainital and Haridwar. The local infrastructure is not equipped to handle a sudden surge in population.

Let me draw your attention to a research report published in Communications Earth and Environment. The report discusses the reasons for the decline and fall of the Indus Valley civilisation. The Indus cities were built when a large part of the world was covered in forests and groups of underdeveloped populations. People still marvel at cities such as Harappa and Mohenjo-daro that had roads intersecting at right angles, with drainage facilities. The Indus Valley Civilisation also had highly developed agriculture and grain storage systems. In Dholavira in Gujarat’s Kutch area, water was purified using a three-layer sand structure. The British replicated the same technique and created water purification and storage systems in many other cities across India. A large part of Shimla’s water needs are met through this system.

How come a civilisation, so advanced and thoughtful, just vanished? Theories ranging from foreign invaders, floods, earthquakes and droughts, were suggested as possible causes. But new research throws light on a completely new and untouched aspect. It says the complexities of urban life forced people to move to hamlets and villages. Cities around the Indus started hollowing out. This was also one of the many reasons for the decline of the civilisation.

Are we witnessing a similar process?

Since the Covid-19 epidemic, exodus from the megapolis has gained momentum in India, Europe and in many countries of Africa. Italian cities such as Cammarata, Ollolai and Locana, have advertised that anyone can come and stay there for free. All they need to do is take care of the houses. Some other European nations are also facing a similar crisis.

So, as Cardozo stated, can we hear the rumblings of an impending crisis? Clearly, we need to urgently fix the deteriorating environment. This is our biggest challenge in 2026.

