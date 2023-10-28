Why Israel is focussed on destroying Hamas

The atrocities of October 7 serve as a wake-up call. We in Israel went to bed the day before believing our enemy was Hamas, we woke up to the resurgence of ISIS. We cannot afford to underestimate the threat posed by this terror organisation. If Hamas is not eliminated, this history will likely repeat itself. It is our collective responsibility to stand up against extremism and ensure a future where peace and stability prevail.

We are not asking the world to fight for us. We will fight for ourselves and we will win for everyone. What we need from the world is the very minimum: Be on our side, recognise our right to self-defence and to remember that Israel is fighting a ruthless terrorist organisation that hides behind its citizens, in hospitals and in schools. An organisation that fires rockets from churches and mosques; an organisation that would butcher anyone who isn’t exactly like it, including Muslims who disagree with its brutality.

India, with its rich history of coexistence and pluralism, understands the importance of fostering stability in West Asia. It is a beacon of hope for those who believe in peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity. India’s voice in the global fight against terror is pivotal, and its commitment to combating extremism is commendable. But there is always more work to do.

We must recognise that the fight against terrorism is not a regional issue but a global imperative. The international community must stand united in denouncing Hamas-ISIS and support efforts to uproot its networks. This requires a multi-faceted approach that includes diplomatic, economic, and, when necessary, military means. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Terrorism is not a challenge to a nation; it is a challenge to humanity.”

We should not be the ones living in fear. It is the terrorists who should be constantly looking over their shoulders.

The return of ISIS and the global jihad movement are nightmares that haunt us. The so-called “successes of Hamas”, resembling scenes from the Holocaust, would undoubtedly serve as fuel for the fire of these extremist ideologies, giving them momentum and inspiration. A world where terrorist organisations are allowed to exist is a world where the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights are under constant threat.

Allowing Hamas to exist would not only jeopardise the security and prosperity of Israel but also undermine the efforts of governments across West Asia to build stable and prosperous societies. It will be a challenge to projects of peace such as the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC) and I2U2, which also involve India, as well as cast a shadow on the Abrahamic Accords. Moderate leaders who work tirelessly to bridge divides and promote peaceful coexistence will find themselves threatened by the murderous forces they try to suppress. We have seen this happen before. Think about Anwar Sadat, the president of Egypt, who was assassinated for signing a peace accord with Israel. Hamas is a direct threat to brave leaders.

Hamas, with its highly extremist religious stance and violent methods, seeks not only the annihilation of Israel but the destabilisation of governments that seek coexistence and peace. It may sound surprising to a citizen of a functioning democracy such as India, but Hamas and ISIS appeal to those who want to gain power by any means. We can’t afford to stand idle in the face of such a clear danger.

As the ambassador of Israel to India, I write with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency. The events of October 7, the brutal attacks orchestrated by the Iran-backed Hamas, serve as a stark reminder of the threat this terror organisation poses not only to Israel but to the stability of West Asia and beyond.

As the ambassador of Israel to India, I write with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency. The events of October 7, the brutal attacks orchestrated by the Iran-backed Hamas, serve as a stark reminder of the threat this terror organisation poses not only to Israel but to the stability of West Asia and beyond.

PREMIUM A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot shows smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli strike on October 25, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hamas, with its highly extremist religious stance and violent methods, seeks not only the annihilation of Israel but the destabilisation of governments that seek coexistence and peace. It may sound surprising to a citizen of a functioning democracy such as India, but Hamas and ISIS appeal to those who want to gain power by any means. We can’t afford to stand idle in the face of such a clear danger.

Allowing Hamas to exist would not only jeopardise the security and prosperity of Israel but also undermine the efforts of governments across West Asia to build stable and prosperous societies. It will be a challenge to projects of peace such as the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC) and I2U2, which also involve India, as well as cast a shadow on the Abrahamic Accords. Moderate leaders who work tirelessly to bridge divides and promote peaceful coexistence will find themselves threatened by the murderous forces they try to suppress. We have seen this happen before. Think about Anwar Sadat, the president of Egypt, who was assassinated for signing a peace accord with Israel. Hamas is a direct threat to brave leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The return of ISIS and the global jihad movement are nightmares that haunt us. The so-called “successes of Hamas”, resembling scenes from the Holocaust, would undoubtedly serve as fuel for the fire of these extremist ideologies, giving them momentum and inspiration. A world where terrorist organisations are allowed to exist is a world where the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights are under constant threat.

We should not be the ones living in fear. It is the terrorists who should be constantly looking over their shoulders.

We must recognise that the fight against terrorism is not a regional issue but a global imperative. The international community must stand united in denouncing Hamas-ISIS and support efforts to uproot its networks. This requires a multi-faceted approach that includes diplomatic, economic, and, when necessary, military means. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Terrorism is not a challenge to a nation; it is a challenge to humanity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, with its rich history of coexistence and pluralism, understands the importance of fostering stability in West Asia. It is a beacon of hope for those who believe in peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity. India’s voice in the global fight against terror is pivotal, and its commitment to combating extremism is commendable. But there is always more work to do.

We are not asking the world to fight for us. We will fight for ourselves and we will win for everyone. What we need from the world is the very minimum: Be on our side, recognise our right to self-defence and to remember that Israel is fighting a ruthless terrorist organisation that hides behind its citizens, in hospitals and in schools. An organisation that fires rockets from churches and mosques; an organisation that would butcher anyone who isn’t exactly like it, including Muslims who disagree with its brutality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The atrocities of October 7 serve as a wake-up call. We in Israel went to bed the day before believing our enemy was Hamas, we woke up to the resurgence of ISIS. We cannot afford to underestimate the threat posed by this terror organisation. If Hamas is not eliminated, this history will likely repeat itself. It is our collective responsibility to stand up against extremism and ensure a future where peace and stability prevail.

Naor Gilon is Israel’s ambassador to India. The views expressed are personal