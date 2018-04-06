 2018 Commonwealth Games: Indian para swimmer Kiran finishes 7th in S9 100m backstroke | other sports | Hindustan Times
2018 Commonwealth Games: Indian para swimmer Kiran finishes 7th in S9 100m backstroke

Indian woman para-swimmer Kiran Tak finished seventh in the women’s S9 100m backstroke final with England’s Alice Tai clinching the gold medal.

other sports Updated: Apr 06, 2018 18:38 IST
Kiran Tak had finished last in women’s S9 100 metre backstroke heats with a timing of 1:46.29 seconds but still managed to qualify for final.
Kiran Tak had finished last in women’s S9 100 metre backstroke heats with a timing of 1:46.29 seconds but still managed to qualify for final.(Twitter)

Indian woman para-swimmer Kiran Tak finished seventh in the women’s S9 100m backstroke final of the 21st Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Kiran completed the event in 1.47.10 minute after beginning with a reaction time of 1.08 seconds.

Earlier, Kiran had finished last in women’s S9 100 metre backstroke heats with a timing of 1:46.29 seconds but still managed to qualify for final.

England’s Alice Tai clinched the gold medal with a timing of 1:08.77 minute.

Ellie Cole of Australia was second with an effort of 1:11.51 minute. Her compatriot, Ashleigh Mcconnell claimed the final place on the podium with a timing of 1:15.93 minute.

