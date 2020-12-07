e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Achieved success with single kidney: Anju Bobby George’s stunning revelation

Achieved success with single kidney: Anju Bobby George’s stunning revelation

In a tweet, the ace athlete, a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005), said she had many limitations, including being allergic to even a painkiller, but still made it.

other-sports Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
Photo of Indian Olympian Anju Bobby George
Photo of Indian Olympian Anju Bobby George(Twitter)
         

Olympian Anju Bobby George,who secured a historic bronze medal in the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris, on Monday said she achieved success and reached the top with a single kidney.

In a tweet, the ace athlete, a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005), said she had many limitations, including being allergic to even a painkiller, but still made it.

“Believe it or not, I’m one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead take off leg...Many limitations..still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent,” Anju tweeted.

 

Her career blossomed under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George.

Responding to her tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said she brought laurels to India through her hard work, grit and determination.

“Anju, it’s your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!” the minister said in his response to her tweet.

 

The Athletics Federation of India said as Indias only medallist at the IAAF World Championships (Paris, 2003), a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005) and a remarkably consistent performer throughout her wonderful career, Anju is among the countrys most inspirational track and field stars.

She finished sixth in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with a personal best leap of 6.83m but was elevated to fifth place in 2007 when the United States of Americas Marion Jones was disqualified for a doping offence.

“Her gold medal in the Asian Games in Busan in 2002 with a jump of 6.53m was an early indication of things to come the following couple of years.

From a 5.98m jumper in 1996, her rise was encouraging but she stagnated a little before blossoming fully under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George,” the federation said.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about parties supporting it and services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about parties supporting it and services that may be affected
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In