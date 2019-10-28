e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

After record 0-9 defeat, Southampton to donate wages from Leicester defeat to charity

Leicester recorded the biggest English top-flight away win by thrashing 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s, with hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy helping to inflict Saints’ worst home defeat in their 133-year history.

football Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Southampton's Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu look dejected at the end of the match.
Southampton's Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu look dejected at the end of the match.(REUTERS)
         

Southampton’s players and coaching staff have pledged to donate their wages from Friday’s humiliating 9-0 defeat by Leicester City to the club’s charitable foundation in an attempt to put things right with their supporters.

Leicester recorded the biggest English top-flight away win by thrashing 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s, with hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy helping to inflict Saints’ worst home defeat in their 133-year history.

“The squad has been ... working on putting things right for the club’s supporters,” Southampton said in a statement.

“As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity.”

The players would look to make further amends in the upcoming double-header against Manchester City, who Southampton face first in the League Cup on Tuesday and then in the Premier League on Saturday.

Saints’ Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said his team would not stay up this season unless they found a way to improve.

“We must know that when we play like this, we have no chance to stay in this league, that is for sure. Everybody knows this. It’s about us now, to try and find a way to do better than this,” he told reporters.

The defeat sent Southampton, who lost Ryan Bertrand to an early red card, into the relegation zone, while Leicester stayed third in the table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 11:30 IST

tags
top news
Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘severe’ day after Diwali
Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘severe’ day after Diwali
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra
BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra
The end of the Dhoni era in Indian cricket | HT Editorial
The end of the Dhoni era in Indian cricket | HT Editorial
Why protesters in Hong Kong are getting inked
Why protesters in Hong Kong are getting inked
Anatomy of a raid: How the United States took out ISIS leader Baghdadi
Anatomy of a raid: How the United States took out ISIS leader Baghdadi
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
‘You are my family’: PM Modi during Diwali with jawans in J&K’S Rajouri
‘You are my family’: PM Modi during Diwali with jawans in J&K’S Rajouri
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News