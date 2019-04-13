After the daily hustle, spend time with family, it’s rejuvenating

Half of India Inc. employees want to be more active to get fit for their families. That surprising sentiment was found a few months ago by Divya Parashar and me while conducting the Global Association for Corporate Services (GACS) Corporate Wellness Program survey.

Similar thoughts were shared by 41-year-old Shailaz Nag, a father of two lovely girls aged 13 and 5, who also happens to be the co-founder and MD of PayU India, a payment gateway company.

It was totally in line with what I believe in and propagate. I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if we move away from an egocentric view of the world and learn to live for not just ourselves but for our loved ones?

Shailaz made a commitment to leave a legacy of fitness and health for his daughters, and these are the cornerstones:

Be active for family

Just an eye opening incident is needed to bring focus to fitness as a way of life and to prioritise it. Or two. In my case it was the difficulty I had in carrying my then 2 year old, which left me tired, and when I couldn’t play badminton with my elder one for more than a few strokes.

My kids and I enjoy our play time immensely and the fact that I wouldn’t be their play-buddy if I didn’t address my fitness routine was a matter of great concern for me. It was a constant looming thought.

Don’t let life come in the way of your fitness goals

I was active throughout school and college. My days would be incomplete without a game of cricket, football, or badminton. As one grows up, time is divided between family, job, other priorities, and there is a tendency for fitness to take a back seat.

However, my effort and intent towards fitness has not changed. However busy I may be, I push to accommodate some form of exercise every day

Lead by example

My dad was a sports enthusiast, who always encouraged me to actively participate in sports and was my cheerleader. He taught me the importance of sports for kids’ health and overall development. And I continue to lead by example. Over the years, I have disciplined myself to follow a fitness regime to encourage and motivate my wife to become active as well, so that we can together motivate our daughters.

Make fitness and fun a family lifestyle

After the daily hustle, spending time with family can be really rejuvenating and rewarding. There is nothing more comforting than being with the people you love the most. Weekends for me are for family, be it playing table tennis, badminton and other outdoor games with my daughters.

I love my time with my girls and don’t want to miss experiencing their growth.

Even an hour spent with them, it be doing homework, playing or drawing is important to me.

My daughters have grown to love sports, and hence I make sure I take out time every weekend to play with them.

Healthy Body Leads to a Healthy Mind

How many of us map out fitness goals with the aim of seeing our mental health improve? It does improve, phenomenally.

Try it. Fitness can do wonders for your mental wellbeing. With being physically active, I have felt a transformational shift in my capabilities to juggle multiple tasks, my thought process is faster and I don’t tire easy. I truly believe in the mantra – healthy body leads to a healthy mind.

Sustain your motivation

My kids are my motivation to be active and that’s why I encourage them to lay the foundation of a fit life.

Their ages are such that these habits will be inculcated for life.

I have to be disciplined and fit, not just for myself but to set the right example for my daughters to follow.

DISCLAIMER: Writer is sports exercise medicine doctor

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 16:36 IST