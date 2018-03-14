 Saina Nehwal loses to Tai Tzu-ying, crashes out of All England Open badminton | other sports | Hindustan Times
Saina Nehwal loses to Tai Tzu-ying, crashes out of All England Open badminton

Saina Nehwal of India lost to top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei to crash out of All England Open badminton in its first round on Wednesday

Mar 14, 2018
HT Correspondent
Saina Nehwal lost to top seed Tai Tzu-ying to crash out of the All England Open badminton tournament in the opening round on Wednesday.
Saina Nehwal bowed out of the All England Open badminton tournament in the opening round after losing to top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in Birmingham on Wednesday. Tzu-ying prevailed 21-14, 21-18 to sail through to the next round.

The Indian shuttler fell behind early on and never managed to make a comeback in the opening game.

Saina, however, made a bright start in the second game and held a slender lead until Tzu-ying moved up a few gears towards the end and overtook her Indian opponent to take the game 21-18.

Saina’s compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will both be in action later in the day.

