Saina Nehwal loses to Tai Tzu-ying, crashes out of All England Open badminton

Saina Nehwal bowed out of the All England Open badminton tournament in the opening round after losing to top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in Birmingham on Wednesday. Tzu-ying prevailed 21-14, 21-18 to sail through to the next round.

The Indian shuttler fell behind early on and never managed to make a comeback in the opening game.

Saina, however, made a bright start in the second game and held a slender lead until Tzu-ying moved up a few gears towards the end and overtook her Indian opponent to take the game 21-18.

Saina’s compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will both be in action later in the day.