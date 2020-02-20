e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Asian Wrestling Championships: Divya Kakran wins gold in 68 Kg category

Asian Wrestling Championships: Divya Kakran wins gold in 68 Kg category

Asian Games 2018 Bronze Medallist Divya earned her first gold by the virtue of winning all her 4 bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

other-sports Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divya Kakran celebrates after winning a match.
Divya Kakran celebrates after winning a match.(Asian Wrestling Championships)
         

Young grappler Divya Kakran earned the first gold medal for India in the women’s (68Kg) category on the Day 3 of the Asian Wrestling Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Asian Games 2018 Bronze Medallist Divya earned her first gold by the virtue of winning all her 4 bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

Her final bout against Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan was the closest one where she reined supreme pinning down her opponent 6-4 to seal her name on the gold medal. The 68 kg category was played in round-robin format as only 5 wrestlers were in fray.

Three-time Commonwealth Championship Gold Medallist, Nirmala Devi (50Kg) first defeated Munkhnar Byambasuren of Mongolia in the quarterfinals by 6-4 to reach the semis. In the semi-finals, she got the better of Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova of Uzbekistan by 10-0 and will play against 2018 Under 23 World Champion Miho Igarashi of Japan for the gold medal match in the finals.

Pinki (55Kg) started her day in a winning note against Shokhida Akhmedova of Uzbekistan by 12-4 in round 3 and lost to Kana Higashikawa of Japan to enter the semi final where she defeated Marina Zuyeva of Kazakistan by a score of 6-0. Pinki will play in the gold medal bout against Dulguun Bolormaa of Mongolia later in the day.

Sarita (59Kg) will now face Battsetseg Altantsetseg of Monogolia in the gold medal bout after winning against her opponents in the qualifiers, quarterfinals and semi final by a score of 10- 0, 11-0 and 10-3 respectively.

tags
top news
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: SC mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: SC mediators assure protestors
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports