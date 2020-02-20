Asian Wrestling Championships: Divya Kakran wins gold in 68 Kg category

other-sports

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:29 IST

Young grappler Divya Kakran earned the first gold medal for India in the women’s (68Kg) category on the Day 3 of the Asian Wrestling Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Asian Games 2018 Bronze Medallist Divya earned her first gold by the virtue of winning all her 4 bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

Her final bout against Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan was the closest one where she reined supreme pinning down her opponent 6-4 to seal her name on the gold medal. The 68 kg category was played in round-robin format as only 5 wrestlers were in fray.

Three-time Commonwealth Championship Gold Medallist, Nirmala Devi (50Kg) first defeated Munkhnar Byambasuren of Mongolia in the quarterfinals by 6-4 to reach the semis. In the semi-finals, she got the better of Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova of Uzbekistan by 10-0 and will play against 2018 Under 23 World Champion Miho Igarashi of Japan for the gold medal match in the finals.

Pinki (55Kg) started her day in a winning note against Shokhida Akhmedova of Uzbekistan by 12-4 in round 3 and lost to Kana Higashikawa of Japan to enter the semi final where she defeated Marina Zuyeva of Kazakistan by a score of 6-0. Pinki will play in the gold medal bout against Dulguun Bolormaa of Mongolia later in the day.

Sarita (59Kg) will now face Battsetseg Altantsetseg of Monogolia in the gold medal bout after winning against her opponents in the qualifiers, quarterfinals and semi final by a score of 10- 0, 11-0 and 10-3 respectively.