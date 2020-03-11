e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Australian GP: Three F1 team members tested for virus

Australian GP: Three F1 team members tested for virus

All Formula One teams are in Australia, including powerhouse Ferrari and AlphaTauri from their bases in Italy, where swathes of the country are now in lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

other-sports Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:17 IST
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Representative image
Representative image(AFP)
         

Three staff members of Formula One teams have been isolated at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted to see if they have coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Two were from the Haas F1 team and one from McLaren.

“Two personnel were showing some symptoms so they got themselves checked out and have put themselves into self-isolation, as they should, while they await results,” a Haas official said.

A McLaren official added: “We can confirm that one team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, in line with our policy, after showing symptoms similar to coronavirus.

“We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule.” They were tested at the Albert Park circuit as the teams prepare for the opening race of the season in Melbourne on Sunday.

It is not clear what it might mean for the grand prix if they come back positive.

Earlier this week, Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott ruled out the race following the lead of Bahrain and barring spectators because of the coronavirus.

All Formula One teams are in Australia, including powerhouse Ferrari and AlphaTauri from their bases in Italy, where swathes of the country are now in lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

Australia banned travel from Italy Wednesday and opened a US$1.6 billion healthcare war chest in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, as locally detected infections hit 122. Three people have died.

With concerns growing, race chiefs said drivers would not take part in the usual autograph sessions with fans or pose for selfies, while Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon pulled out of scheduled press conference Wednesday.

“Our drivers were supposed to be with us for this event but due to the situation we’ve excused them for the occasion ... I hope you understand why we are taking such measures,” team principal Cyril Abiteboul said.

top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports