Brilliant Viswanathan Anand finishes second in Grand Chess Tour

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:52 IST

With five points from his last six games on the final day of the blitz section, Viswanathan Anand made a brilliant comeback to finish second in the third leg of Grand Chess Tour — the Paris Rapid and Blitz competition. Anand, who was tied third after nine rounds of rapid chess with 10 points, suffered some indifferent results on the second day of blitz competition in which 18 rounds of game’s shortest format were played over three days.

The 49-year-old Indian recovered ground in the blitz competition by scoring 10.5 points from a possible 18. Anand finished with 20.5 points, just half- point behind winner Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, who played safely in blitz after dominating the rapid.

The Grand Chess Tour 2019 comprises two classic chess and five rapid and blitz events with the top-four finishers meeting in the final in London from November 30 and December 10 to decide the overall title.

