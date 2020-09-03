BWF president remains focussed on fulfilling duties despite suffering from Parkinson’s disease

other-sports

Badminton World Federation president Poul-Erik Høyer, who has been suffering from the Parkinson’s disease, on Thursday said his illness has had “very little impact” on his everyday life and he remains focussed on performing his duties as head of the game’s governing body.

A day after disclosing to a Danish newspaper that he was “diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease some years ago”, Hoyer decided to come out in open on the personal nature of his health issues.

“I feel now is an appropriate time to make this news public. In a recent news article, I made the decision to disclose the exact detail of my condition that until now I have kept private for personal reasons,” the Danish badminton great said in a BWF statement.

“Medical science has come a long way in dealing with Parkinson’s disease, and I feel very little impact of the disease in all areas of my day to day life.” Høyer, a 1996 Olympic gold medallist, said he has been “receiving medical treatment for the condition and with the assistance of doctors has continued to fulfil his duties as BWF President and IOC Member without limitation.”

“My full efforts are totally focused on leading the Badminton World Federation and fulfilling my role as IOC Member,” said Hoyer, who was appointed as BWF president in 2013.

“I would like to thank the badminton and sporting community for their ongoing support and I look forward to leading the BWF as we plan for our safe return to international badminton.”

The 54-year-old is a three-time World Championships bronze medallist and also won two All England Championships in 1995 and 1996, besides the European Championships in 1992, 1994 and 1996.