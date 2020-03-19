e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / ‘Call off Tokyo Olympics’: Four time rowing champion Matthew Pinsent

‘Call off Tokyo Olympics’: Four time rowing champion Matthew Pinsent

His remarks came as the International Olympic Council recently suggested that they are looking to proceed with the games and have suggested nothing related to the postponement of the global games.

other-sports Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.(AP)
         

Four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinset has suggested that the Tokyo Olympics should be called off amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Pinsent also went on to call International Olympic Committee’s handling of the situation as “tone-deaf”. His remarks came as the IOC recently suggested that they are looking to proceed with the games and have suggested nothing related to the postponement of the global games.

“I am sorry Mr Bach but this is tone-deaf. The instinct to keep safe (not to mention obey govt instructions to lockdown) is not compatible with athlete training, travel and focus that a looming Olympics demands of athletes, spectators organisers etc Keep them safe. Call it off,” Pinsent tweeted.

ALSO READ: Germany players donate 2.5 million euros to fight coronavirus

The 49-year-old won a gold medal at four consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2004.

On Tuesday, the IOC had said that they are ‘fully committed’ to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic and added that ‘there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage’ despite coronavirus outbreak.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage, and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive,” IOC had said in a statement.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can,” the statement read.

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to be played from July 24- August 9.

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases rise to 169
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases rise to 169
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 positive cases jump further in India, raising fears of community transmission
Covid-19 positive cases jump further in India, raising fears of community transmission
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
Re-runs and highlights, the corona impact on channels
Re-runs and highlights, the corona impact on channels
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports