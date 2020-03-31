e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Coronavirus: Roman Reigns pulls out of Wrestlemania 36 - Watch

Coronavirus: Roman Reigns pulls out of Wrestlemania 36 - Watch

Roman Reigns addressed the speculations about his availability on Instagram and said that he was opting out amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Roman Reigns.
A file photo of Roman Reigns.(Twitter)
         

The rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and on Tuesday, Roman Reigns confirmed that he will not be taking part in Wrestlemania 36. The multiple time champion was slated to face Goldberg in the mega event for the WWE Championship. Reigns addressed the speculations about his availability on Instagram and said that he was opting out amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reported on Friday that Braun Strowman wrestled Goldberg in Reigns’ place.

Earlier, The Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE - Triple H - told ESPN that if any superstar doesn’t want to be a part of WrestleMania 36 then they have the choice to miss it.

He added that with Roman’s battle with cancer, the situation makes him ‘more susceptible to something’.

 

“You know, there are various talents, and I don’t wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity. If they don’t want to be a part of this, they feel there’s a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here.”

“Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don’t want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”

top news
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports