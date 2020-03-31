Coronavirus: Roman Reigns pulls out of Wrestlemania 36 - Watch

other-sports

Updated: Mar 31, 2020

The rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and on Tuesday, Roman Reigns confirmed that he will not be taking part in Wrestlemania 36. The multiple time champion was slated to face Goldberg in the mega event for the WWE Championship. Reigns addressed the speculations about his availability on Instagram and said that he was opting out amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reported on Friday that Braun Strowman wrestled Goldberg in Reigns’ place.

Earlier, The Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE - Triple H - told ESPN that if any superstar doesn’t want to be a part of WrestleMania 36 then they have the choice to miss it.

He added that with Roman’s battle with cancer, the situation makes him ‘more susceptible to something’.

Roman Reigns confirms he pulled himself out of his #WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg



“You know, there are various talents, and I don’t wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity. If they don’t want to be a part of this, they feel there’s a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here.”

“Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don’t want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”