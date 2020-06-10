e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Former world champion boxer Oleksandr Gvozdyk retires

Former world champion boxer Oleksandr Gvozdyk retires

Gvozdyk won the WBC title in December 2018 when he knocked out Adonis Stevenson, who had held the belt for five years.

other-sports Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:23 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
KYIV
Representational image.
Representational image.(REUTERS)
         

The former world light heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk has retired, his manager said Wednesday. Egis Klimas wrote on Instagram that “he is retiring” and wished the 33-year-old Ukrainian luck in his new career. Gvozdyk won the WBC title in December 2018 when he knocked out Adonis Stevenson, who had held the belt for five years.

His Canadian opponent suffered a brain injury in the fight in Quebec which left him needing surgery and long-term care. Gvozdyk retained the belt in his first title defense when Doudou Ngumbu suffered a leg injury, but lost it last year in a stoppage loss to Russian fighter Artur Beterbiev. That was Gvozdyk’s only loss of a 17-1 pro career.

Gvozdyk also won a bronze medal for Ukraine at light heavyweight at the 2012 Olympics. Gvozdyk has previously spoken of his interest in moving into business and told Ukrainian website Tribuna last year that he would “never say never” to politics.

tags
top news
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In