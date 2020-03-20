4-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan might be going on leave soon

other-sports

When Daniel Bryan announced that he is returning to the ring, wrestling fans all around the world rejoiced. Bryan was a fan-favourite in the WWE before concussion-related problems forced him to announce his retirement. Bryan had realized his dream of becoming a WWE champion when he was struck down. The 5’10 wrestler retired in 2016 due to the issue of concussions and post-concussion seizures.

However, to the surprise of the WWE Universe, Bryan announced before WrestleMania 34 that he has been cleared to return to the squared circle by the WWE doctors. Bryan even became the WWE champion soon as he beat AJ Styles on an episode of SmackDown before losing it to Kofi Kingston last year. In his second WWE championship run he talked about the protection of the environment while introducing an eco-friendly title belt.

But now it looks like the 39-year-old Bryan is looking to cut his wrestling schedule soon. During Bellas Podcast, Bryan revealed that he is looking for a limited schedule in a future contract with WWE. Bryan said that he is eyeing to cut back when his wife Brie gives birth to their second child.

“It’s not long until my contract is up,” he said.

“We’ve been talking about, like, what we do from there. But to me, in my mind, it’s almost like I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler.”

Bryan had earlier revealed in an interaction with My San Antonio that only a few months into his ‘environment champion’ he was asked to stop preaching about the environment. Bryan said that he had to halt the gimmick as it was deemed as a political issue by WWE.

“When I was doing the environmental thing, they actually told me to stop talking about the environment because they told me it was a political issue and we don’t want to deal with politics,” Bryan stated.

“I said, ‘It’s not a political issue. It’s a scientific issue, and the sciences pretty much prove it.’ So rather than looking at it from a right or left point of view, let’s look at it as, ‘Hey, improving the environment is a bulletproof idea to improve all of our children’s lives.’ And I think that’s also something that people can get behind, too. But how you do that in a wrestling format? I have no idea,” Bryan continued.

Bryan also declared that he had asked WWE to make new T-shirts out of recyclable products.

“Now that I’m a good guy again, they’re like, ‘Well, we’d really like you to wear a shirt, and let’s get back to making T-shirts for you again.’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really want to do that.’ And so now I’m working with them about that, and the next Daniel Bryan shirts are going to be made out of recycled materials,” he explained.

“And I think five plastic water bottles will be used for every shirt. So they’ll be made out of plastic water bottles and recycled materials and that, to me, is cool, and that’s something that’s a good-guy thing that’s also kind of environmentally friendly.”