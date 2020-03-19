WWE Wrestlemania 36 to take place over two days amid Coronavirus scare

other-sports

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:50 IST

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected a number of events around the world and Wrestlemania 36 is no exception. The annual event of the World Wrestling Entertainment, which was supposed to take place in Tampa on April 5, was forced to change plans due to the outbreak and now it will be spread over two days. While majority of the show will take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, two other locations will also be a part of the event.

“WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view,” WWE announced in a press release. “The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. ... WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights. All locations will be closed sets with only essential personnel.”

This will be the first time that Wrestlemania will include multiple locations since the second edition of the event which was shot in Uniondale, New York; Rosemont, Illinois and Los Angeles.

The announcement came days after the company said that the event will take place behind closed doors and without any crowd.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, WWE said: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view.”

“Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” it further added.