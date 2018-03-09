Google introduces Doodle to mark beginning of 2018 Winter Paralympics

Internet search engine giant Google on Friday introduced a new Doodle to mark the beginning of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang. The Winter Games will be held from March 9 to 18 in Pyeongchang County.

The Google Doodle shows an animated image of skiers and bobsledders among others racing away on ice.

A Google Doodle is a temporary version of the company’s logo which is used to commemorate special days, people or events.

Following the closure of the Winter Olympics at the same venue on February 25, action will move towards the para athletes waiting to take part in the 12th edition of the Games.

Google came out with a new Doodle on Friday to honour the opening of the Pyeongchang Paralympics. (HT Photo)

According to a Google Doodle post, an estimated 80 countries with a total of 670 athletes will participate in six sports - alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling. Over the next 10 days, more than 80 medals will be awarded.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in will open the multi-sport event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday.

“Today’s Doodle represents athletes from each of the sports in competition, all racing together to capture a spot on the podium. Good luck to all and let the games begin!” said the Google post.