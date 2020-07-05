e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton starts Austrian GP from 5th after grid penalty

Hamilton starts Austrian GP from 5th after grid penalty

It means Max Verstappen starts from second place behind Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in pole position, and that McLaren’s Lando Norris jumps up to third and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon goes from fourth.

other-sports Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:52 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
SPIELBERG, Austria
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action (REUTERS)
         

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix from fifth spot, after stewards gave him a three-place grid penalty following an incident in Saturday’s qualifying.

It means Max Verstappen starts from second place behind Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in pole position, and that McLaren’s Lando Norris jumps up to third and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon goes from fourth.

The decision was made because Hamilton failed to slow under a yellow flag after his Mercedes teammate Bottas had spun off the track late on in qualifying.

No action was taken when stewards reviewed the incident on Saturday evening but Red Bull asked for another review and presented video footage.

“The Stewards acknowledged that the on-board footage of car 44 (Hamilton’s car) represents a significant new element that had not been available,” governing body FIA said Sunday.

“Taking into account these facts, the stewards determine that (the) decision will be reversed and the above mentioned penalty is being imposed.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags
top news
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
Nitish Kumar to kick-start Bihar poll campaign in virtual mode on August 7
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In