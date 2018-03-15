Infighting in gymnastics federation surfaces ahead of Commonwealth Games

Infighting between two factions of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) has surfaced again ahead of next month’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG). An amicable solution isn’t in sight as records of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the world body, show different sets of office-bearers.

Since the sports ministry had de-recognised GFI in 2012, to field a team for CWG, IOA had conducted selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on February 12-14, but it snowballed into a controversy.

The faction recognised by FIG, whose president is Sudhakar Shetty and secretary-general Ranjeet Vasava, made changes in the national team, particularly in the men’s section, selected by IOA. Then, in a communication to IOA, the world body said, “It is the prerogative of the national gymnastics federation to field the team for CWG and not IOA.” The statement made IOA’s efforts to select a team redundant.

Record manipulated

Apparently, factionalism in IOA was the root cause of friction in GFI. In 2015, the Delhi High Court ordered fresh elections to GFI, which were held on August 27. Shetty and S Shantikumar Singh were elected president and secretary-general respectively. Documents in possession of Hindustan Times show IOA had communicated the result to the world body and it was confirmed by FIG’s secretary-general Andre F Guelsbuhler on September 3.

However, FIG website shows Shetty as president and Ranjit Vasava as general secretary.

The development took IOA by surprise. “We don’t know how it happened. The world body claims IOA had communicated to them in 2016, but I don’t know who did it,” said IOA secretary-general Rajiv Mehta, adding, “We haven’t been able to trace the communication.”

Shetty, a businessman from Mumbai, is incommunicado. Even Mehta hasn’t interacted with him in the last two years. “Due to his absence, the issue hasn’t been solved. Every time we call, his office says he is unavailable and he doesn’t call back. His office is run by other people,” said Mehta.

When this correspondent called Shetty’s office in Mumbai, the reply was, “The president is unavailable.” Despite leaving a message, Shetty didn’t call back.

The Shetty faction, which includes Vasava, is holding a national championship in Surat from March 22 while the other faction organised a national meet in February at Mohali.

Tripura’s Samir Deb, a former national-level coach expects the matter to drag on until 2019. “The four-year term of Shetty & Co will end next year. One hopes things change for the good of gymnastics,” he said.