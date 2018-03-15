Sanjeevani Jadhav wins bronze in Asian Cross Country Championship
Sanjeevani Jadhav clocked 28 minute 19 seconds to clinch the bronze medal in the Asian Cross Country Championship in Guiyang on Thursday.other sports Updated: Mar 15, 2018 18:05 IST
India’s promising long distance runner Sanjeevani Jadhav clinched a bronze in women’s 8km cross country race while the country also collected another medal of same colour in the team event in Guiyang on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Sanjeevani clocked 28 minute 19 seconds to cover the 8km distance, behind Li Dan (28:03) of China and Abe Yukari (28:06) of Japan in the 14th Asian Cross Country Championship.
The Indian women’s team of Sanjeevani, Swati Gadhave, Jhuma Khatun and Lalita Babar also won a bronze. The performance of three best finishers of a country in the individual race is considered for the team medal.
Gadhave (30:18) finished 11th in the individual race while Khatun (32:14) was 14th. Babar, who reached the final round of the 3000m steeplechase event in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished last in the 15-athlete individual race in 32:53. She was taking part in an international event for the first time after her marriage last year.
In a cross country race, the participants run on open-air courses over natural terrain such as dirt or grass. The course may pass through woodlands and open country, and include hills, flat ground and sometimes gravel road.