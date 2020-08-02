e-paper
Lewis Hamilton wins record seventh British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton wins record seventh British Grand Prix

The defending world champion claimed his seventh British Grand Prix win as Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault fourth.

Aug 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Silverstone
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton punctures near the finish of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on August 2, 2020. - Lewis Hamilton wins record seventh British Grand Prix . (Photo by ANDREW BOYERS / POOL / AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton punctures near the finish of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on August 2, 2020. - Lewis Hamilton wins record seventh British Grand Prix . (Photo by ANDREW BOYERS / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
         

Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday. In an astonishing finish to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Briton stretched his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, and would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third. Hamilton’s team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th.

(More details awaited)

