Maharashtra, Manipur boxers shine at Youth National Boxing

Maharashtra boxers continued their impressive run at the youth national boxing championship with Sakshi Gaidhani, Sanika Sasane and Nikita Rokade advancing to the women’s quarterfinals at the national boxing academy here on Tuesday.

Girls from Maharashtra and Manipur stole the show, while Haryana boys too displayed their prowess in the ring on the fourth day of the National boxing championship.

In the women’s section, Maharashtra girls dominated the roaster as they won majority of their bouts. The only loss that came their way was when Sangeeta Rumale put up a fierce fight but couldn’t overcome the challenge from Haryana’s Shivani.

Manipur’s girls also had an easy day out as four of them booked their quarter final berths.

In the men’s department, Haryana’s Pugilists stole the limelight as they registered emphatic victory in front of their home crowd.

In the light welterweight category, Haryana’s Mohit didn’t give opponent from West Bengal any breathing space as he kept the pressure on his opponent and the judges eventually crowned him the winner with the score of 5-0.

In the welterweight category, Pramesh of Himachal Pradesh couldn’t cope up with the speed of Kunal as he peppered his opponent with quick punches. The jabs were so vicious that the referee had to intervene to halt the contest in the final round.

However, in the middleweight category, Haryana’s Ravi fought tooth and nail against Uttarakhand’s Kunal Rajput but his attempts proved futile as the judges scored the bout in favour of Kunal 4-1.