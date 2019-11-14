Major WWE star issues challenge to CM Punk after shocking return

other-sports

He is back - CM Punk has returned to WWE. In a shocking segment on FS1’s show WWE Backstage, the former ‘Best in the World’ superstar made an appearance - his first with any event/show related to WWE pro-wrestling industry in nearly six years. The former World Champion had left the industry in January 2014 after a bitter argument with COO Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over his role in the industry. But now, it seems the two parties have let the bygones and bygones.

After his arrival, a statement from WWE explained on his role: “CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE Backstage, beginning next week, Tuesday November 19. Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T.”

This means the star has not yet made an official return to the ring. But that did not stop the former World Champion Seth Rollins from issuing a challenge to Punk. In a tweet, the Architect wrote: “Fight me CM Punk.” In a reply to Rollins’ tweet, WWE on FOX Twitter page responded: “Talk it over on WWE Backstage”, to which Rollins replied: “Glad to do it. Book me a flight.”

The discussion on Twitter possibly suggests that Rollins might make an appearance on WWE Backstage next week, along with Punk, and might issue a verbal challenge to Punk. But Rollins was not the only superstar who issued a challenge to CM Punk. Apart from him, Bray Wyatt and Ricochet too showed interested in getting inside the ring with the former Straight Edge Society leader.

The WWE superstars Paige, Booker-T and Samoe Joe, who were part of the show when CM Punk returned, expressed their views on the shocking return.

“That was f***** awesome,” Paige said. “He is going to bring his honesty on the show, which was why everyone loved him in the first place. We are happy he is here.” Samoa Joe added: “It’s good to have him back.”

Booker T further said: “It is awesome to have him. Always expect the unexpected on WWE - here comes CM Punk. The fans will be happy. It will be a great addition to WWE Backstage. I am looking forward to the future.