Home / Other Sports / NSFs De-recognition: Malhotra requests Rijiju to appoint AG and appeal in Delhi High Court, SC

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 NSFs on the directive of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders.

other-sports Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Worried about the de-recognition of 54 National Sports Federations a year before the Olympics, All India Council of Sports president VK Malhotra has requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the Attorney General and immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

In a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Malhotra on Friday said such a move, coming at a time when the sporting world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, can have an adverse effect on Indian athletes’ preparation for next year’s Olympics Games.

The veteran sports administrator pointed out that the Indian Olympic Association and the international federations have not withdrawn their recognition.

“In view of this, I request you to appoint the Attorney General/Solicitor General to represent the case and immediately appeal in the High Court and Supreme Court to annul the High Court directive to withdraw the recognition to practically all sports federations in the country,” Malhotra wrote in the letter.

The annual recognition makes NSFs eligible for government grants and assistance for training and competition.”This (decision) will badly affect the preparation and training of sportspersons of all Olympics sports in India as the Sports Ministry grants funding and permission only to recognised NSFs for national camps and international tournaments,” Malhotra added.

Sporting activities in India came to a standstill in March as the pandemic started to spread across the country.

“... Once sports resume and preparation for Olympics gets underway, the present standoff could delay administrative decisions and that in tun can hamper the training of athletes,” Malhotra said.

The ministry’s move came after the court in its order on Wednesday said that the ministry “shall issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all the 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till 30.09.2020, stands recalled.”The ministry had earlier this month gave provisional recognition of 54 NSFs till September 30 instead of entire year.

