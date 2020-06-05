‘Ow, you got me brother,’ Undertaker reveals he feared accidentally hurting Hulk Hogan

other-sports

The Undertaker recalled his first WWE feud with Hall-of-Famer Hulk Hogan, revealing an incident where he feared giving The Hulkster a neck injury. It was Survivor Series 1991, with Undertaker vs Hulk Hogan set to headline the show. The Pay-Per-View marked the competition of Undertaker’s one year with the WWE and the plan was for Taker to go over and win his first WWE Championship.

The finish of the match would see Undertaker deliver his signature Tombstone Piledriver on a steel chair to pick up the win, and while the match ended as planned, it had its fair share of drama.

“We go into the finish, Flair comes down, slides the chair down, I pick [Hogan] up, and when I tell you I had the brother secure, he was secure,” recalls The Undertaker. “Boom, I give him the Tombstone. Soon as my knees hit, I hear, ‘Ow, you got me brother.’” Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway told ESPN.

“I was 24, 25 years old, and I just crushed Hulk Hogan - that’s what’s going through my head. They gave me this opportunity; they gave me the chance to run with the ball and I just hurt the golden goose. I’m just devastated. Mortified.”

Undertaker held the title for just 48 hours, as just two days later, he would drop the belt to Hogan at a house show called “Tuesday in Texas”. Taker revealed he felt a lot more confident after Shane McMahon assured him that he had Hogan safely locked. It was only after he discussed the matter with Hogan himself, that Taker realised why his first WWE title reign did not last as long.

“Shane’s right there telling me, he’s like, ‘Mark,’ he goes, ‘his head wasn’t anywhere close to touching that mat.’ I’m like, ‘No, man.’ I just couldn’t hear it,” I was like, ‘No, man. I hurt him.’ I couldn’t put a thought together. I just thought I killed him,” Taker said.

“Finally, I got to San Antonio. I was like, ‘Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!’ He’s like, ‘Brother, what it was is, you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that’s what jammed my neck. I couldn’t move at all.’ At that point, then I was like, ‘Okay,’ I kind of realized I know what you’re all about, and that’s all I needed.”