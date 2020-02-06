e-paper
Para athlete bound for Tokyo under scanner

World Para Athletics has mentioned “classification protest” by the Iranian paralympic body against Yogesh Kathuniya and javelin thrower Tek Chand (F-54) .

other-sports Updated: Feb 06, 2020 23:10 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya
File image of para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya(Instagram)
         

The 2019 World Para Athletics Championships bronze medallist in men’s F-56 discus throw, Yogesh Kathuniya’s classification will be reviewed by the World Para Athletics (WPA) before the Tokyo Paralympics starting August 25. WPA, in its letter dated January 21, has mentioned “classification protest” by the Iranian paralympic body against Kathuniya and javelin thrower Tek Chand (F-54) .

Athletes with limb deformities, impaired muscle power and restricted movement are grouped between categories F-51 to 57. In F-56, athletes compete in field events in seated position. Those having amputations and spinal cord injuries fall in this category. Also, athletes with non-functional muscle power in the lower limbs fit in this class.

During the 2019 World Championships in Dubai, Iran had lodged a protest against Kathuniya as he had lifted his pelvis during his throw of 42.51m. This, the Iranians said, meant Kathuniya had more power in his lower limbs. By virtue of being in the top-4 in the world, the Indian has secured a Tokyo berth.

Athletes, who do not fit in the F-51 to 56 categories, compete in the F-57 group, which is for those with minimum disability. Kathuniya, though, can walk without support but competes in a wheelchair.

After he qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, Kathuniya was included in the sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme. He had been allotted F-56 classification for four years at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Paralympic Committee of India secretary Gurcharan Singh said, “In case he doesn’t retain his F-56 classification, the WPA can withdrew his Tokyo berth.”

Kathuniya declined to comment.

