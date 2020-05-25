e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he used to live here with his daughter and grandson Kabir.

other-sports Updated: May 25, 2020 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
File image of Balbir Singh.
File image of Balbir Singh.(Hockey India)
         

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed his deep sorrow on the death of Balbir Singh Senior, saying the hockey legend exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship and will remain an inspiration for the generation of players. One of India’s greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, Balbir Singh Sr died at a hospital here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. “Saddened to learn about the passing away of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. A Triple Olympic Gold medallist,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

PICTURES: Balbir Singh Sr passes away: A look back at historic career of Hockey legend

“He exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication & sportsmanship. Sir, you will be dearly missed & will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful State bids you farewell,” Singh said. The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he used to live here with his daughter and grandson Kabir.

Also read: Role models like him come rare: Sporting fraternity mourns death of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever. He was tested for COVID-19 but reports came out negative. Singh suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

Also read: Balbir Singh Senior, a man who never let India down

One of the country’s most accomplished athletes, Singh was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

