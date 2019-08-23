PV Sindhu edges Tai Tzu Ying in a thriller to enter BWF World Championships semi-finals

other-sports

India shuttler PV Sindhu recorded a stunning comeback win over World No.2 Tai Tzu Ying to enter the semi-final of BWF World Championship in Basel on Friday. Sindhu lost the first game but won the next two to enter the last four of the competition. The fifth seed Indian edged her opponent from Chinese Taipei 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in 71 minutes to seal a place in the next round.

The 24-year-old, who is also an Olympic silver medallist, will take on the winner of the match between China’s Chen Yu Fei and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the semifinal on Saturday

Earlier, Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament after suffering a three-game loss to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals. Saina boasts of a silver (in 2015 Jakarta) and a bronze medal (2017 Glasgow) to her credit at the World Championships.



First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:03 IST