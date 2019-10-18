Ronaldo Singh wins gold medal in Asian Track Cycling Championships

other-sports

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh on Friday bagged a gold medal in the men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships being held at Incheon in South Korea.

Apart from Ronaldo, James Singh also brought laurel for the nation as he clinched a bronze medal in the event.

The men’s and women’s junior sprint team won two bronze medals.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated all the athletes.

“Ronaldo Singh won the gold medal in men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling C’ships in Incheon, Korea. James Singh got bronze in the same event. India also secured 2 bronze medals in men’s and women’s Jr. sprint team. Congratulations to all,” tweeted SAI.

