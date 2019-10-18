e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Ronaldo Singh wins gold medal in Asian Track Cycling Championships

Ronaldo Singh on Friday bagged a gold medal in the men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships being held at Incheon.

other-sports Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of Ronaldo Singh.
A file photo of Ronaldo Singh. (Twitter)
         

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh on Friday bagged a gold medal in the men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships being held at Incheon in South Korea.

Apart from Ronaldo, James Singh also brought laurel for the nation as he clinched a bronze medal in the event.

The men’s and women’s junior sprint team won two bronze medals.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated all the athletes.

“Ronaldo Singh won the gold medal in men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling C’ships in Incheon, Korea. James Singh got bronze in the same event. India also secured 2 bronze medals in men’s and women’s Jr. sprint team. Congratulations to all,” tweeted SAI.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:00 IST

tags
top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports