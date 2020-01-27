Royal Rumble 2020 results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win big on night of surprises

other-sports

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:19 IST

Drew McIntyre booked his spot in the main event of Wrestlemania 36 after winning the men’s royal rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on Monday. McIntyre was able to eliminate Roman Reigns to win the royal rumble match for the first time after he knocked out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar who eliminated 13 men in a row during the course of the match. Charlotte Flair won the women’s Royal Rumble match after eliminating Shayna Baszler. It was a night of surprises as superstars like Edge, MVP and Beth Phoenix made their return to the WWE ring.

Reigns was both the betting favorite to win his second Royal Rumble but McIntyre pulled off a major upset to win the prestigious match. Edge, Randy Orton, Reigns and McIntyre were the final four in the Royal Rumble match and it came down to three quite quickly as Edge betrayed his former tag team partner Orton. Reigns and Edge were embroiled in a gritty battle but Reigns got the better of the veteran but a claymore kick from McIntrye was enough for the former NXT champion to clinch the win and also book his berth in this year’s Wrestlemania.

According to certain reports, Reigns will take on The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship while McIntyre will challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship after he eliminated the former on Monday.

More to follow ...