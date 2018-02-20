Sachin Tendulkar to flag off New Delhi Marathon on February 25

Over 15,000 runners are all set to run the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon 2018 on February 25. The AIMS certified marathon, recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), will be flagged-off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Sachin Tendulkar, who is face of the event.

The marathon will witness a stellar line-up of top Indian marathoners like Kheta Ram, Gopi T., Jitendra Singh Rawat, Monika Athare and Jyoti Singh Gawate.

The IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon is also an ‘Inclusive run’, led by Indian Blade runner Major D. P. Singh. The event will witness 25 wheelchair participants and para-athletes.

The winners will be awarded prize money of Rs.8 lakhs across various categories.