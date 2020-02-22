e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Spain Masters: Ajay Jayaram loses in semis, Indian challenge ends in Barcelona

Spain Masters: Ajay Jayaram loses in semis, Indian challenge ends in Barcelona

Jayaram lost 20-22, 12-21 to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarin in a match that lasted 39 minutes.

other-sports Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Barcelona
File image of Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram
File image of Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram(AFP)
         

Indian challenge at the Barcelona Spain Masters ended on Saturday with shuttler Ajay Jayaram’s defeat in the men’s singles semifinal. Jayaram lost 20-22, 12-21 to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarin in a match that lasted 39 minutes.

Jayaram had defeated compatriot and former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth enroute the semifinal.

Earlier on Friday, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters after she lost 20-22, 19-21 to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinal.

The defeats came as a blow to both Saina and Srikanth who are facing an uphill battle to improve their rankings and secure Olympic qualification.

