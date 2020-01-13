‘Style and physicality has increased dramatically,’ Triple H talks about possible returns of Edge and Paige at Royal Rumble

other-sports

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:15 IST

There are big expectations going into the first WWE PPV of the year, Royal Rumble. Fans are expecting some surprises and returns to take place as the road to WrestleMania 36 officially begins in Houston, Texas. There have been reports stating that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to make his return to the squared circle at the Royal Rumble. It has been speculated that the 11-time WWE champion could even win the Royal Rumble match and go on to headline WrestleMania 36.

There is even talk that retired wrestler and former women’s champion Paige is also in line for a return. These rumors have heated up recently with Edge’s return looking more realistic than Paige’s. Triple H recently addressed these reports and gave an update on both superstars’ return to the ring in an interview with Gary Cassidy.

“With both of them, those would be personal choices for them—Nah, I shouldn’t say that. Personal choice for part of it and then medical choice for the other part of it, right? WWE is at a different level, it’s hard to even put that—there is just no other level with us from a medical oversight standpoint. … Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn’t mean you have a medical protocol. For us there are certain parameters when we believe that it’s not in your best interest, we put the human being first, their health, and their long-term health.”

“Life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now—the style and physicality has increased dramatically. So, when you get to a place where at some point we’re telling you, ‘Medically, not in your best interest. It’s a medical decision, if our medical experts say they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation and have done all of that, and are now safe to get back into the ring, we allow it.”

Triple H did not reveal anything specific about their returns but made it clear that the health of superstars is of utmost importance to the WWE. Both Edge and Paige suffered serious, career-ending injuries, so it likely that WWE might not risk their well-being.

However, there is always the case of Daniel Bryan, who had to retire due to a concussion issue but came back dramatically before WrestleMania 34 to wrestle again for the company.

So there is hope for Edge and Paige. The company might withhold information about these two superstars if they are indeed planning their return. So whatever WWE is planning we will see on January 27th.