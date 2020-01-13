e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Other Sports / ‘Style and physicality has increased dramatically,’ Triple H talks about possible returns of Edge and Paige at Royal Rumble

‘Style and physicality has increased dramatically,’ Triple H talks about possible returns of Edge and Paige at Royal Rumble

It has been speculated that a 11-time WWE champion could even win the Royal Rumble match and go on to headline WrestleMania 36. There is even talk that retired wrestler and former women’s champion Paige is also in line for a return.

other-sports Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:15 IST
Yash Bhati
Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Triple H talks about Edge and Paige’s return to wrestling.
Triple H talks about Edge and Paige’s return to wrestling.(WWE)
         

There are big expectations going into the first WWE PPV of the year, Royal Rumble. Fans are expecting some surprises and returns to take place as the road to WrestleMania 36 officially begins in Houston, Texas. There have been reports stating that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to make his return to the squared circle at the Royal Rumble. It has been speculated that the 11-time WWE champion could even win the Royal Rumble match and go on to headline WrestleMania 36.

READ | WWE Universe could see a big surprise at 2020 Royal Rumble

There is even talk that retired wrestler and former women’s champion Paige is also in line for a return. These rumors have heated up recently with Edge’s return looking more realistic than Paige’s. Triple H recently addressed these reports and gave an update on both superstars’ return to the ring in an interview with Gary Cassidy.

“With both of them, those would be personal choices for them—Nah, I shouldn’t say that. Personal choice for part of it and then medical choice for the other part of it, right? WWE is at a different level, it’s hard to even put that—there is just no other level with us from a medical oversight standpoint. … Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn’t mean you have a medical protocol. For us there are certain parameters when we believe that it’s not in your best interest, we put the human being first, their health, and their long-term health.”

“Life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now—the style and physicality has increased dramatically. So, when you get to a place where at some point we’re telling you, ‘Medically, not in your best interest. It’s a medical decision, if our medical experts say they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation and have done all of that, and are now safe to get back into the ring, we allow it.”

READ | CM Punk in trouble with WWE, Fox over ‘Saudi Arabia’ tweet about The Miz?

Triple H did not reveal anything specific about their returns but made it clear that the health of superstars is of utmost importance to the WWE. Both Edge and Paige suffered serious, career-ending injuries, so it likely that WWE might not risk their well-being.

However, there is always the case of Daniel Bryan, who had to retire due to a concussion issue but came back dramatically before WrestleMania 34 to wrestle again for the company.

So there is hope for Edge and Paige. The company might withhold information about these two superstars if they are indeed planning their return. So whatever WWE is planning we will see on January 27th.

tags
top news
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports