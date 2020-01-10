CM Punk in trouble with WWE, Fox over ‘Saudi Arabia’ tweet about The Miz?

other-sports

CM Punk has made a reputation in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for his no-holds barred attitude. The former five-time WWE World Champion often found himself in troubles with the Authority figures (WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, COO Triple H and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon), because of his ability to ruffle feathers with his words. It was because of tensions with the WWE figureheads that Punk had left the company back in 2014. But ‘The Best in the World’ made a return to WWE televised programming when he was announced as one of the analysts on Fox’s talk-show “WWE Backstage” last year.

On the show, Punk revealed that he decided to seize the opportunity to join Backstage crew because he does not have to worry about “ruffling feathers” and “getting in trouble” with WWE officials, since he is a “Fox employee”. But now, it seems, Punk’s words has once again landed him in trouble with WWE and Fox.

Here is what happened - Former WWE World Champion The Miz made an appearance on WWE Backstage earlier this week. After the show, the ‘A-Lister’ took a dig at Punk when he came in front of camera, and said: “Sorry I didn’t change the culture, my bad.” The tweet was shared by WWE on Fox official Twitter account.

In a response to the dig, Punk took a massive shot, and, in a now-deleted tweet wrote: “Go s*** a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia you f****** dork.”

The tweet is a clear dig at WWE’s deal controversial deal with Saudi Arabia. The company has come into criticism for hosting events in Saudi Arabia, which has been accused of the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi-based journalist for Washington Post.

Punk, who is rarely seen as going back on his word, eventually deleted the tweet, even though screenshots of the same went viral on social media. Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in a report, gave further update on the backstage reaction of Punk’s tweet.

“While people were critical, it didn’t result in a reaction by FOX or WWE over the idea that someone on their show made a homophobic remark and then trying to force an apology. Really, it wasn’t that big of a reaction, but there was a reaction,” the report read.

Well, it certainly seems that Punk did ruffle some weathers once again, but he might have escaped with no punishment for now. But in the future, he might be a bit more careful about his criticism on the social media.