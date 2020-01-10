WWE plans to show a different side of Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

other-sports

Jan 10, 2020

If we talk about the most famous superstars in the WWE right now then surely the name of Brock Lesnar would come to mind. But if we change the narrative and talk about the best wrestlers in the WWE, then several names pop up in our heads like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Cesaro. But one superstar that we generally miss out is Lesnar. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ might be a top superstar for WWE and a favourite of chairman Vince McMahon but he is one of the most polarising wrestlers in the WWE landscape.

The fans have often complained that Lesnar has been pushed so heavily by the WWE that other superstars are suffering because of that. If we leave out his matches with Styles, Bryan, and Rollins then the majority of his in-ring appearances have been criticised by the WWE Universe.

However, the arena gets excited when his music is heard and it cannot be argued that Lesnar does bring interest to everything he does. His mere presence inside the ring is excitement for the fans. But while the end product might be loathed, no one can debate that Lesnar indeed can bring it inside the squared circle. But that comes with a clause- ‘If he wants to’.

Now it brings us to his latest appearance on Monday Night Raw. What is the biggest criticism of Lesnar’s second stint with WWE? The duration of his wrestling matches, right?

So does he plan to change that image at this year’s Royal Rumble? Exactly.

Paul Heyman announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is entering the 2020 Royal Rumble at the number 1 position. Yes, that’s right. Lesnar might be involved in a match that could last more than an hour. If this would have been Rollins, Mysterio, Ziggler, Styles or in fact any other wrestler in the company then we might have snuck it under the carpet.

But it is Lesnar we are talking about. This is something unprecedented. After being involved in a plethora of 2-5 minute matches in the past few years, the WWE Universe might see Lesnar go on for a full 60 minutes. Just a while back, it was an ‘unthinkable’ thought but it could soon become a reality. However, as a word of precaution, we know there are always conditions applied in the WWE.

The reason behind this surprising move is being reported in the media. There are conflicting reports on why Lesnar is entering the Rumble at the first position. WrestleVotes stated that WWE placed Lesnar in the 30-man Rumble match to set up his program for WrestleMania 36. Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue was of the view that WWE changed its original plan for Lesnar as his reported opponent was not ready for the match. He suggested that Lesnar was locked in to face Cain Velasquez at the PPV but WWE were not sure that the former UFC champion was ready for such a big spotlight. So they ultimately cancelled that match and put Lesnar in the Rumble.

It is a known fact that Lesnar is a legitimate tough guy (he is the former UFC Heavyweight champion) and that is one of his main selling points. But for the first time in a long while, The Beast could become an ‘Iron Man’ at Royal Rumble.