e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Other Sports / WWE can lose two major female superstars in 2020

WWE can lose two major female superstars in 2020

NXT mainstay Io Shirai and WWE women’s tag team champion Kairi Sane can be on their way out of the company and their next destination can be a blast from the past for both the talented Japanese wrestlers.

other-sports Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two major female superstars can leave WWE in 2020.
Two major female superstars can leave WWE in 2020.(WWE)
         

WWE has seen a major shift in the recent past when it comes to their women’s division. From the trio of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte headlining Wrestlemania 35 to the introduction of the tag team belts, the last few years have seen the division develop by leaps and bounds. As a result, the company has seen a huge influx of talent from the independent scene and the star-studded NXT roster is proof of their dominance. However, NXT mainstay Io Shirai and WWE women’s tag team champion Kairi Sane can be on their way out of the company and their next destination can be a blast from the past for both the talented Japanese wrestlers.

READ: Brock Lesnar to do the ‘unthinkable’ at WWE Royal Rumble

In November 2019, Takaaki Kidani—the director of Bushiroad, which is the parent company of the STARDOM all women’s promotion in Japan—told Tokyo Sports (h/t Fightful) that he’d like to bring back both of them. “I will prepare the stage, so I’d like you to come back. Of course (multiple years with the WWE), it is a story after the contract is over, but I would like to show you coming back as an option. We are considering making a return offer.”

Dave Meltzer, on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Io Shirai is apparently upset with how her run in NXT has gone so far and she also wants to go back to Japan. Meltzer added that Bushiroad wants to offer them a lot of money because the feeling is that they need superstars there and that makes it a perfect time for Shirai to change companies.

READ: WWE could lose another wrestling legend to AEW

Earlier, Meltzer also reported that Sane’s contract will expire early this year and that she “has expressed interest in exploring other options” outside of WWE. A lot has changed since then as Sane has developed into a major powerhouse along with tag partner Asuka and it seems unlikely that he will be giving up her newly found position in the roster.

tags
top news
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Bhim Army chief Azad should be treated at AIIMS, orders court; raps Tihar
Bhim Army chief Azad should be treated at AIIMS, orders court; raps Tihar
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports