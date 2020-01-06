WWE could lose another wrestler to AEW

other-sports

There has been constant speculation that WWE superstars are looking for a way out of the company. Several superstars have even voiced their displeasure on the social media platform while some have stated their position in interviews. Recently wrestlers Luke Harper, Sin Cara and the tag team of Ascension were released from their contracts by the WWE. It has been reported that WWE are trying to tie up several wrestlers to lucrative long-term contracts in order to prevent them from leaving for rival organizations.

Since the introduction of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a viable alternative has emerged for wrestlers. WCW closed down in 2001 and it is for the first time there has been a real competition in professional wrestling. There has been an increase in the number of wrestlers asking for their release from WWE and the number could go up soon.

Former tag team champion and wrestling legend Matt Hardy could also leave WWE in 2020. It has been reported by Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer there is a possibility that the older Hardy could join AEW.

“There’s rumors about Matt Hardy. Again, his contract is up in a couple of months. I think that he’s doing Broken Matt Hardy segments so whether it’s Impact or Ring Of Honor or AEW…in that situation if you’re trying to be high profile then AEW is your best bet. I would think that he might end up there.”

“One of the top names mentioned is Matt Hardy, who has kept his stock up thanks to the return of his W(B)roken character in the Free The Delete episodes he’s released on his YouTube page. Also mentioned was former Bludgeon Brother Luke Harper, who was finally given his WWE release in early December after requesting to be let go back in April.”

After a long time, Hardy was again seen back on television. He has been losing a lot of matches since coming back. He has reverted back to the Broken persona on Youtube and it has been speculated that there are only 13 weeks left on his WWE contract.