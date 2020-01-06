WWE ‘planting seeds’ for return of 11-time World Champion: Report

other-sports

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has entered its most crucial period of the year, as the road to Wrestlemania is about to kick in this month. With the highly anticipated Royal Rumble 2020 set to take place last week of January, the rumours have already started circulating on potential surprises that could play out at the event. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, along with the rest of the board, will be eager to get a boost in ratings in the next four months, before the biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania, which will take place in April first week. WWE often resorts to bringing back former legendary superstars such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Rock, Batistam during this period, to build up the hype and get traction from pro-wrestling loyalists. So, who will be making a return this year?

For over six months now, there have been rumours suggesting that the former 11-time World Champion Edge has been medically cleared and could make a shocking return at the Royal Rumble. Just last month, a report from PWInsider suggested that Edge has already signed a new contract with WWE, and could be a surprise entrant at Royal Rumble.

Now, a segment on WWE Raw last week saw 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton, casually mentioning Edge’s name in a promo, which has further aggravated the rumours of ‘Rated R-Superstar’s’ return.

Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra further mentioned in a tweet that he has been confirmed by a WWE source that Orton talking about Edge was actually a storyline in the works. “A source in #WWE told me it wasn’t a coincidence that @RandyOrton mentioned @EdgeRatedR’s name during a promo on #Raw this week,” Shepard tweeted.

Edge was forced to announce his retirement at the age of 37, when he was at the peak of the career, due to a spine injury. He made an emotional speech in an episode of Raw just a day after he defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain his World Heavyweight Championship title at Wrestlemania 27 in 2011. He was one of the very few WWE superstars who had to retire as a champion.

Edge’s return will be one of the biggest surprises that WWE could have on the offer at Royal Rumble this year. That is unless, CM Punk is also about to make a return to the ring at the same event