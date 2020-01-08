Brock Lesnar to do the ‘unthinkable’ at WWE Royal Rumble

other-sports

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:24 IST

If we talk about the most famous superstars in the WWE right now then surely the name of Brock Lesnar would come to mind. But if we change the narrative and talk about the best wrestlers in the WWE, then several names come into mind and we might miss out on Lesnar. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ might be a top superstar for WWE and a favourite of chairman Vince McMahon but he is one of the most polarising wrestlers in the WWE landscape.

The fans have often complained that Lesnar has been pushed so heavily by the WWE that other superstars are suffering because of that. If we leave out his matches with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins then the majority of his in-ring appearances have been criticised by the WWE Universe.

However, the arena gets excited when his music is heard and it cannot be argued that Lesnar does bring interest to everything he does. His mere presence inside the ring is excitement for the fans. But while his end product might be loathed, no one can debate that Lesnar indeed can bring it inside the squared circle. But that comes with a clause- ‘If he wants to’.

Now it brings us to his latest appearance on Monday Night Raw. What is the biggest criticism of Lesnar’s second stint with WWE? The duration of his wrestling matches, right?

So does he plan to change that image at this year’s Royal Rumble? Exactly.

Paul Heyman announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is entering the 2020 Royal Rumble at number 1 position. Yes, that’s right. Lesnar might be involved in a match that could last more than an hour. If this would have been Rollins, Mysterio, Ziggler, Styles or in fact any other wrestler in the company then we might have snuck it under the carpet.

But it is Lesnar we are talking about. This is something unprecedented. After being involved in a plethora of 2-5 minute matches in the past few years, the WWE Universe might see Lesnar go on for a full 60 minutes. Just a while back, it was an ‘unthinkable’ thought but it could soon become a reality. However, as a word of precaution, we know there are always conditions applied in the WWE.

It is a known fact that Lesnar is a legitimate tough guy (he is the former UFC Heavyweight champion) and it one of his main selling points. But for the first time in a long while, Lesnar could become an ‘Iron Man’ at Royal Rumble