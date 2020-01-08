e-paper
Home / Other Sports / John Cena provides major update regarding WWE Wrestlemania return

John Cena provides major update regarding WWE Wrestlemania return

With Wrestlemania 36 a few months away, rumours have started circulating once again about his possible return and in a recent interview, John Cena provided the WWE universe with a major update.

other-sports Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
John Cena can make his in-ring return at Wrestlemania 36.
John Cena can make his in-ring return at Wrestlemania 36.(Twitter)
         

John Cena was one of the bankable stars in the WWE for quite some time but with the 15-time world champion devoting more time towards his Hollywood acting career, the fans has not seen much of him in the ring lately. Cena’s last appearance was at WrestleMania 35 where returned in his old gimmick of ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ and laid out Elias.With Wrestlemania 36 a few months away, rumours have started circulating once again about his possible return and in a recent interview, Cena provided the WWE universe with a major update.

“I can’t perform as much as the current ones, because I’m a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I’m not saying that world is shut off. I’m trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation,” Cena told the Belfast Telegraph.

READ: WWE could lose another wrestling legend to AEW

Although he has not been part of the company for quite some time now, Cena made it clear that WWE is still his family and he hopes that he will always be recognised for his illustrious WWE career.

“I hope they always view me as a member of the WWE, because I am. Whether it’s watching the events or being able to participate, any chance I’m given to answer this question, WWE is my family.”

“It’s weird that the culture is, you either do this or you do that, and for 20 years I’ve been trying to tell people, “No, it’s all really cool”. So I don’t ever want to not be known as a WWE superstar,” he said.

According to @WrestleVotes, Cena wants to do ‘something substantial’ at WrestleMania this time round in Tampa and not just an appearance like last year.

READ: WWE ‘planting seeds’ for 11-time World Champion’s return - Report

Cena earlier had confirmed that he intends to wrestle for the WWE in the future and is never going to walk away from the company.“I will never walk away from the WWE,” Cena told Willie Geist on NBC’s Sunday Today.

“When do I walk away with a sense of mental and physical sanity?” Cena told Sunday Today.

“I’m right at that precipice.”

“I feel great, I’m in the best shape of my life,” he added. “It’s not that I couldn’t continue, but I think from this point on I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way.”

