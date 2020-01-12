Who are the dark horses to win the WWE Royal Rumble?

other-sports

It is that time of the year when the fans of professional wrestling start drooling over the first WWE PPV of the year, Royal Rumble. The 30-man Rumble match is one of the most anticipated events of the year where the fans get excited over the returns and surprises that come with it. He might be loathed but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has always tried to deliver for the fans when it comes to surprises. Be it Rey Mysterio’s return, Ronda Rousey’s debut, AJ Styles arriving, WWE has kept the fans on their toes with every 5-4-3-2-1 count.

The booking of the match has often been criticized in the past as several fan favourites have come out second in the Rumble. Roman Reigns, Triple H and Batista’s victory at the Royal Rumble come to mind when we think about controversial winners.

This year’s Royal Rumble has also led the fans to speculate on who could return and who will win the match in Houston, Texas. Edge, Shayna Baszler, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins are the favourites to win the Royal Rumble this year. The road to WrestleMania officially begins at Royal Rumble as the winner gets to main-event the ‘Shows of Shows’ against an opponent of his choice.

So as we head to Royal Rumble, let’s have a look at the dark horses for the ‘Battle Royal’ Rumble match:-

Drew McIntyre- The ‘Scottish Psychopath’ has often been touted as a future WWE champion and almost looked like an unstoppable force when he returned in 2018. Even though he is the perfect package of wrestling acumen, promo skills, and physical presence, McIntyre has mellowed down due to inconsistent booking. But could Royal Rumble be the breakout moment of McIntyre’s career? We will find out.

Nia Jax- She has been out of action for the majority of last year due to injury but Royal Rumble provides a perfect chance for her to return to WWE. Nia has always been booked as a dominant force in the WWE and she might even feature in a prominent spot at WrestleMania 36.

Aleister Black- There’s no doubt that Black has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe since his debut on the main roster. He has been protected by the company and it looks like WWE has big plans for the ‘Dutch Destroyer’. His finishing maneuver ‘Black Mass’ always enthralls the audience and it could be his chance to shine at Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens- Even though he has been never been placed as the top star in the company, Owens has always been ever-present at big events. He has a connection with the audience and WWE has now turned him into an anti-authority babyface. He might be feuding with Seth Rollins but he could soon become one of the favourites to win if the reaction of the crowd continues to be positive for him.

Keith Lee- Royal Rumble is famous for making careers of WWE superstars. It is the perfect stage for upcoming wrestlers to announce themselves to the world. One superstar that is already a star is Keith Lee. WWE Universe is always in awe of the feats that Lee is able to conjure inside the ring. He even gained the respect of Roman Reigns at Survivor Series with his spectacular skill set. There have been reports that WWE is high on Lee and the 30-man Royal Rumble match could be an opportunity to stamp his place in the company.

Ronda Rousey- This one is a long shot but it is not entirely impossible. There is one thing that Rousey failed to accomplish during her highly successful WWE run, beat Becky Lynch. Both these superstars were always at loggerheads last year and even main-evented WrestleMania 35. Becky pinned Rousey in that match and ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ left WWE soon after. There is unfinished business for her in the WWE. Becky is likely to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka, so the stage is set for Rousey to make her highly anticipated return and win the women’s Royal Rumble. Fans could finally witness a Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch match at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.