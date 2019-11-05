Sunil Gavaskar reveals his all-time India’s T20I XI, several big players miss the cut

cricket

Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday revealed his list of India’s all-time T20I XI team.In the team, while there were some expected former Indian internationals such as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, some current stars, who have established themselves as regular players in the format, failed to make the cut. Allrounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who are recognised for their brilliant strike rate in the format, were not included in the team. In their place, Gavaskar included Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja in the list as allrounders.

Harbhajan Singh was included in the team in place of spinning duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have established themselves as two of the best Indian spinners in the limited overs cricket at the moment.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who has completely rediscovered his game in the past year, was not included in the list, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who has been away from the team since the away series in West Indies earlier this ya, made it into the team.

This is Sunil Gavaskar’s All Time T20 XI:

Rohit Sharma

Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja

Zaheer Khan

Harbhajan Singh

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Jasprit Bumrah