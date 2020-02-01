Tokyo 2020: Shuttlers wary of virus threat

other-sports

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 09:08 IST

India’s top badminton doubles specialist Chirag Shetty has been closely following news of the novel coronavirus, because it can directly affect his playing plans over the next few months.

Having already claimed at least 213 lives—all in China—the new virus has spread across the world with 24 countries reporting a total of over 9,900 confirmed cases, mostly in east and southeast Asia, the region that also happens to be epicentre for global badminton.

Though the epidemic has affected several sports with tournaments and leagues getting cancelled, shifted or postponed, badminton could be one of the worst affected in the time to come since the sport is dominated by Asians.

Eight of the top 10 ranked players in both men’s and women’s singles are Asians. In doubles, all the top 10 in all three categories—men’s, women’s and mixed—are also from Asia. China is also scheduled to host two tournaments in the upcoming months—the $90,000 China Masters (February) in Lingshui and Badminton Asia Championships (April) in the epicentre of the epidemic, Wuhan.

Both are crucial ranking tournaments for players hoping to make the Olympic cut. The top 16 men’s and women’s singles players and the top 8 in the doubles categories in the Race to Tokyo rankings will qualify to play the Olympics.

The Race to Tokyo rankings will be calculated on the basis of performances in tournaments from April 28 2019 to April 28 2020. “If it’s dangerous we will most probably not (travel to China) because we are a lot more comfortable in the standings,” said Shetty, who is currently ranked No.7 in the Race to Tokyo men’s doubles rankings with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and in all likelihood will qualify for the Games. “They (BWF) might take a step… most probably shift it. If the virus is still there it’s definitely not going to happen in Wuhan.”

HT sent a list of questions to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) regarding the matter following which they issued a statement, saying that they are closely monitoring implications related to the coronavirus outbreak in “China and surrounding areas with all necessary health, safety and travel precautions currently being considered”.

The world body also took note of several airlines suspending flights to and from China, “mindful of the complications this may have on the BWF World Tour”.

“Currently, no decision has yet been made on any change in status to the China Masters scheduled to take place between February 25 to March 1 in Lingshui, but the BWF is working with local organisers and the Chinese Badminton Association to create greater clarity around any risks,” said the statement.

Though China Masters is a small tournament (BWF Tour Super 100), the Badminton Asia Championships—held every year in Wuhan since 2015—is a significant competition offering a combined prize purse of $400,000. More importantly, the tournament falls within the Tokyo 2020 qualification window and is one of the last opportunities for athletes to qualify for the Olympics.

Unlike the highly ranked Shetty and Rankireddy who can afford to miss a tournament or two, mixed doubles exponents Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy do not have that luxury. At No.35 in the Race to Tokyo rankings, they will have to play as many tournaments to garner as many points to try and qualify for the Olympics.

“We are not playing the China Masters but will definitely play the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan. We are just hoping Badminton Asia (BA) takes a call and changes the venue because this is a very important period,” said the seasoned Chopra, who is playing in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) for Mumbai Rockets.

“We can just hope for the best as we don’t have an option. Tournaments are there and this is the Olympic qualification period. I don’t think anyone would want to miss out. We will see if the tournament still happens in Wuhan or not.”

The BWF stated that it is in talks with the organisers but it is “too early” to take a final call. “The BWF can also confirm that Badminton Asia is reviewing its flagship event, the Badminton Asia Championships to be staged in Wuhan and the BWF will support Badminton Asia and the Chinese Badminton Association in this process,” added the statement.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) said they are in talks with the authorities regarding the matter. “I don’t think the tournament (Badminton Asia Championships) will go ahead. We are talking to the (sports) ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI). After consultation, we will instruct the players,” said BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania.

In Singapore, which has so far confirmed 16 cases, players are already taking precautions.

“We check our temperature every day with a thermometer. Besides that we are also wearing masks,” said Singapore chief coach Mulyo Handoyo, who was also India foreign coach in 2017.

Indian shuttlers too are worried.

“My physiotherapist was telling me that we need to be careful and if someone is not well then better stay away,” said Chopra, who won the mixed team gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“Even if we are not going to China we will still meet the players. I just hope the Chinese players are not affected. They stay and train there (Wuhan). The virus has already spread to other countries where we have tournaments lined up like Malaysia and Singapore. We will try and take all precautions, whichever possible.”

The Indian badminton contingent’s next destination with Olympic qualification in mind is the Philippines, which confirmed its first coronavirus case on Thursday. Manila will host the Badminton Asia Team Championships from February 11-16.

“I have had some discussions regarding this with Saina (Nehwal) and our parents about wearing a mask,” said 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, who is also Nehwal’s husband and coach. Nehwal, currently ranked 22 in Race to Tokyo, is in a tough qualification fight.