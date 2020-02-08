UFC 247: ‘Everyone’s undefeated before they fight me,’ Jon Jones confident ahead of Dominic Reyes fight

other-sports

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:41 IST

UFC 247 will see Jon Jones defend his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in the main event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones (25-1-1) is one of the most decorated MMA fighters of all times with numerous title defences and a virtual undefeated record (his only loss is a disqualification in a fight he was winning). He faces Dominic Reyes, who has a record of 12 wins and no losses and is coming off a victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

The co main-event of UFC 247 will have a fight between women flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian at the octagon this year.

Let’s see what Jon Jones and Dominic Reyes had to say before the mega fight on Sunday.

Dominic Reyes

Q. 2 years from the UFC debut and now fighting the man UFC says “the man of all times”. What’s the feeling like at this moment?

I am pumped man! I have so much excitement going through my body. I worked extremely hard to get here. And it has been quick and I am ready to go.

Q. You’ve seen the reign of Jon Jones, he has fought the best in the world, what is it the skill you possess or the trade you have or the strategy you have to make the difference from anyone Jon has faced?

It’s simple. I am Dominick Reyes. I was born in California, my upbringing was completely different than anybody has ever faced. I have been a lifelong athlete. Played multiple sports- football, baseball, wrestling and I excelled in all. I am excelled to have the main and I tend to do the same thing.

JON JONES

Q. You still have a quite a bit time to prepare for him, but we are just curious to know that is there anything that he does that’s more concerning or dangerous than the past opponents you have faced?

He is an athlete. I believe I am as well. He has a lot of power and is left hand. But to call him different than the ones I have faced before, I don’t think so I can do that. I have faced so many pope with way more advanced striking, I have faced so many people with extreme knockout power, and I just going to go out there, respect him, believe and just do what I do.

Q. You have been at the top for so long. Dominick isn’t even a professional fighter yet. I just want to know your motivation and excited for fighting guys lie this which u haven’t seen or haven’t really watched, they are just getting in there. Is it more difficult to face guys like that?

Like Dominick, I am fired up, pumped up, ready to destroy. And no it’s not difficult t be excited for people like these. Dominick started it all by talking about party favorites, and my past and its exactly what I wanted and needed. Somebody who’s tall, people think I am bad against tall people, and I am excited for the challenge, he is undefeated. Those guy tickles my pickles and I cannot wait to put my hands on him.

Q. You tweeted that a win over Dominick won’t do anything for your career, and you wanted super fights and sounds that what’s you are aiming for, so do you still feel that way?

I do feel that Dominick has everything to win in this situation. He is relatively unknown but that’s why I am training as hard as I can. I was 240 last week, I am 230 this week. I am taking him extremely seriously I watch his fights every single day. Because he is unknown and so that why people will take my position blindly and that’s where my position will fall. I am reading a book called “Reluctance” right now and it talks about being a cleaner. I want to be a cleaner. I want a Dominick for years and years to come. So I going to take him very seriously. I am going to get him and even he knows it, and trust me I am going to get him.

Q. Back in September you also tweeted that you’ll have a big fight and that would be huge and then we get to see this. Was there a fight in the midst which got missed?

I was planning to get a Stipe Miocic fight, and I thought maybe that would happen but instead we have see DC at that moment. I was so ready to go heavyweight and stick my fans with some of these big fellas. Everyone’s undefeated before they fight me man!

