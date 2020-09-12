e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / UFC star McGregor arrested in Corsica for indecent exposure - court

UFC star McGregor arrested in Corsica for indecent exposure - court

other-sports Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Ajaccio, France
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor (REUTERS)
         

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” wrote the prosecutor’s office in a statement sent to AFP

tags
top news
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In