e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / US Open: Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out of with opening-round loss

US Open: Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out of with opening-round loss

Sharan and Cacic lost 4-6 6-3 3-6 against Croatia’s Mektic and Koolhof of the Netherlands in a tough contest that lasted one hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.

other-sports Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File photo of Divij Sharan.
File photo of Divij Sharan. (Getty Images)
         

India’s Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down in three sets to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the first round of the US Open men’s doubles event here.

Sharan and Cacic lost 4-6 6-3 3-6 against Croatia’s Mektic and Koolhof of the Netherlands in a tough contest that lasted one hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.

The winners will next play Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.

The other Indian in the men’s doubles draw -- Rohan Bopanna -- and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will take on Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin of the United States in the first round.

tags
top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In