e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy

Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy

The four times champion finished 15th and 12th respectively after being caught up in incidents on the virtual version of the Sepang circuit that hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix between 1999 and 2017.

other-sports Updated: May 03, 2020 09:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel (AP)
         

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel made his esports debut on Saturday in Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button.

The German has some time on his hands with Formula One’s season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and organisers hoping to get going in Austria at the start of July.

The four times champion finished 15th and 12th respectively after being caught up in incidents on the virtual version of the Sepang circuit that hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix between 1999 and 2017.

While Vettel, 32, and Button, 40, are both actual Malaysian Grand Prix winners, 73-year-old Fittipaldi’s time was in the 1970s when the real Brabham BT44s, simulated in the virtual race, were around.

The first race was won by Colombian former McLaren and Williams F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, a double Indianapolis 500 winner, while the second went to Mexican Adrian Fernandez.

Vettel’s team mate Charles Leclerc has been active on various platforms from his Monaco apartment, even taking part in virtual lawn mower and truck races.

The 22-year-old Monegasque has also won two Formula One virtual races and will take part in another on Sunday, which would have been the day of the postponed Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Vettel acquired a simulator only recently from the Allinsports company owned by Torque Esports, organisers of the Legends Trophy, and said he would try it out for fun at his Swiss home.

“I’m aware that some people take it very seriously and spend a lot of time there but I also enjoy doing other things,” the German, a father of three, told reporters this month.

top news
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
‘It was 50-50’: UK PM Johnson reveals near-death experience from Covid-19
‘It was 50-50’: UK PM Johnson reveals near-death experience from Covid-19
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Bowls with great discipline: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports